CLAMOROSO. SODOMA. MARTEL SCRIVE CHE IL PAPA SAPEVA DI MCCARRICK. CONFERMA DALL’ENTOURAGE. ENGLISH TEXT.

Marco Tosatti

Sodoma, il libro di Frederic Martel di cui abbiamo trattato nei giorni scorsi, riserva una notizia clamorosa. Secondo l’autore, nella versione inglese del testo, e di offriamo qui una nostra traduzione, papa Bergoglio fu realmente informato dall’arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò dei trascorsi di predazione verso seminaristi e giovani preti, non considerò il fatto importante. E di conseguenza non solo lo sollevò dalle restrizioni che Benedetto XVI gli aveva imposto (la cui esistenza è stata confermata, oltre che da Viganò, dal cardinale Marc Ouellet) ma lo utilizzò sia come consigliere per le nomine negli Stati Uniti (la promozione di Kevin Farrell a Camerlengo e affidare a Blase Cupich l’organizzazione del summit sugli abusi a minori ne sono le ultima conferme, se mai ce ne fosse stato bisogno) e lo ha utilizzato come suo inviato personale sia negli Stati Uniti (con Obama) che all’estero in Cina, Armenia, Iran e Cuba.

Si tratta a nostro avviso, di un caso di “fuoco amico” straordinariamente interessante; anche perché se c’è qualcuno di cui Frederic Martel parla bene, quando non entusiasticamente, nella sua lunga opera, è proprio papa Bergoglio. Martel, come sappiamo, è stato aiutato e ospitato in Vaticano, per svolgere il suo compito. In un’intervista televisiva ha accennato ad almeno quattro alti prelati vicini al Pontefice che lo hanno favorito e incoraggiato. Ha detto di avere incontrato più volte il Direttore della Civiltà Cattolica, Antonio Spadaro sj; nel libro c’è un’intervista a Spadaro, e un’intervista al cardinale Lorenzo Baldisseri, il grande regista dei Sinodi (più o meno taroccati) sulla famiglia e sui giovani. Cioè un famiglio del Pontefice, un suo uomo di fiducia. Quindi dobbiamo credere a Martel, in particolare perché mette fra virgolette la frase centrale. Ecco il piccolo brano che abbiamo tradotto:

<…cardinali e vescovi della Curia romana e dell’episcopato americano che, secondo lui, presero parte in questa enorme copertura: è una lista senza fine di nomi di prelati, fra i più importanti in Vaticano, che furono così “outed” (fecero outing), giusto o sbagliato che fosse. (Quando il papa respinse le accuse, il suo entourage mi ha indicato che Francesco ‘fu inizialmente informato da Viganò che il cardinale McCarrick aveva avuto relazioni omosessuali con seminaristi non minori, ma che questo non era abbastanza ai suoi occhi per condannarlo’)>.

Se Martel scrive il vero – e non c’è motivo di credere il contrario, visto che non è certamente un conservatore omofobo fariseo moralizzatore e ipocrita – si impongono alcune considerazioni.

La prima: anche se i seminaristi non erano minori di età, se un persona gerarchicamente in posizione elevata, e che può decidere del destino di un suo sottoposto, lo molesta sessualmente, non si tratta più di sesso fra adulti consenzienti: c’è una forma di violenza. Adesso sappiamo che al Pontefice questa circostanza non sembra importante. O perlomeno, non così importante da non favorire e usare il molestatore fino a quando questo legame non diventa troppo imbarazzante, e allora lo si sacrifica all’opinione pubblica.

Secondo: sono mesi e mesi che si attende una risposta: Viganò ha mentito o no? Sembra che secondo Martel, e secondo l’entourage del Pontefice – che abbia detto la verità.

Allora perché non ammetterlo? Perché non dire, da uomo e da cristiano, “è vero sono stato avvisato, ma ho pensato che non fosse così grave. Ho sbagliato nel mio giudizio, perdonatemi”?.

Un comportamento del genere avrebbe un effetto ben diverso dalle reazioni scomposte con cui gli uomini di mano e di penna del Pontefice, coadiuvati da mass media compiacenti, si sono scatenati nell’aggressione della persona di Viganò, cercando di far risalire le responsabilità dell’ascesa e della gloria di McCarrick a papi precedenti, cercando di negare che Benedetto XVI avesse imposto le restrizioni che si potevano imporre allo stato dei fatti, e che queste restrizioni erano di fatto state annullate da papa Bergoglio. Non dimentichiamoci che il Nunzio Viganò scrisse al card. Parolin, Segretario di Stato, una lettera in cui chiedeva se le sanzioni contro McCarrick dovessero considerarsi abolite. Senza ricevere mai risposta…

Un’ultima considerazione riguarda il cinismo sottinteso alla reazione del Pontefice.

Per alleggerire un tema drammatico, chi ha la mia età si ricorda dei cortei degli anni ’70. Parafrasando uno slogan di allora possiamo dire: “È il Papa – che lo ha insegnato – molestare un prete – non è reato (o peccato, se siete rigidi e farisaici)”.

Sodom, the book by Frederic Martel we have been dealing with in recent days, reserves sensational news. According to the author, in the English version of the text, and we offer here our translation, Pope Bergoglio was really informed by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò of the past of predation towards seminarians and young priests, but he did not consider the fact so important. And consequently not only did he relieve him of the restrictions that Benedict XVI had imposed on him (whose existence was confirmed, as well as by Viganò, by Cardinal Marc Ouellet) but he also used him as an advisor for appointments in the United States (the promotion of Kevin Farrell to Camerlengo and entrusting Blase Cupich with the organization of the summit on child abuse are the more recent confirmations, if ever they were needed) and he used him as his personal representatve both in the United States (with Obama) and abroad in China, Armenia, Iran and Cuba.

In our opinion, this is a case of an extraordinarily interesting “friendly fire”; because if there is someone of whom Frederic Martel speaks well, when not enthusiastically, in his long work, it is really Pope Bergoglio. Martel, as we know, was helped and hosted by prelates in the Vatican, to carry out his task. In a television interview, he mentioned at least four high prelates close to the Pope who favored and encouraged him. He said he had met the Director of Civiltà Cattolica, Antonio Spadaro sj several times; in the book there is an interview with Spadaro, and an interview with Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the great director of the Synods (more or less pre-arranged) about the family and the young. He is a “famiglio” of the Pontiff, a man of his trust. So we have to believe Martel, particularly because he puts the central phrase in quotes. Here is the little song we have translated:

<… cardinals and bishops of the Roman Curia and the American episcopate who, according to him, took part in this huge cover-up: it is an endless list of names of prelates, among the most important in the Vatican, who were thus “outed”, whteher right or wrong. (When the Pope dismissed the allegations, his entourage indicated to me that Francis ‘was initially informed by Viganò that Cardinal McCarrick had had homosexual relations with over-age seminarians, whch was not enough in his eyes to condemn him’).

If Martel writes the truth – and there is no reason to believe the opposite, since he is certainly not a conservative homophobe Pharisee moralizing and hypocritical – some considerations are required.

The first: even though the seminarians were not under age, if a person hierarchically in a high position, and who can decide the fate of one of his subordinates, sexually harasses him, it is no longer a question of sex between consenting adults: there is a form of violence. Now we know that this fact does not seem important to the Pontiff. Or at least, not so important, at least not to favor and use the abuser until this bond becomes too embarrassing, and then sacrifice him to the public opinion.

Second: it is months and months that the Catholics are waiting for an answer: Did Viganò lie, or not? It seems that according to Martel, and according to the entourage of the Pontiff he has told the truth.

So why not admit it? Why not to say, as a man and a Christian, “it’s true I was warned, but I thought it was not so serious. I was wrong in my judgment, forgive me”.?

Such behavior would have a very different effect from the savage reactions with which the Pope’s hand and pen men, assisted by obliging mass media, were unleashed in the aggression of the person of Viganò, trying to ascribe the responsibilities of the ascent. and of the glory of McCarrick to previous popes, trying to deny that Benedict XVI had imposed the restrictions that could be imposed on the state of affairs, and that these restrictions had in fact been canceled by Pope Bergoglio. Let us not forget that the Nuncio Viganò wrote to card. Parolin, Secretary of State, a letter asking whether the sanctions against McCarrick should be considered abolished. Without ever receiving an answer …

A final consideration regards the cynicism implied by the Pontiff’s reaction.

To lighten a dramatic theme, those of my age remember the political manifestations of the ’70s. Paraphrasing a slogan very used in those times, we can say: “It is the Pope – who taught us – to harass a priest – is not a crime (or a sin, if you are rigid and Pharisaic)”.

.

Oggi è il 168° giorno in cui il pontefice regnante non ha, ancora, risposto.

Quando ha saputo che McCarrick era un un uomo perverso, un predatore omosessuale seriale?

È vero o non è vero che mons. Viganò l’ha avvertita il 23 giugno 2013?

Joseph Fessio, sj: “Sia un uomo. Si alzi in piedi, e risponda”.

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

Libri di Marco Tosatti

Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….

UNO STILUM NELLA CARNE. 2017: DIARIO IMPIETOSO DI UNA CHIESA IN USCITA (E CADUTA) LIBERA

Categoria: Generale

Questo articolo è stato scritto da wp_7512482