VIGANÒ. ARTICOLI CHE MI RIGUARDANO, INTERVENGO PER FATTO PERSONALE. CONTRO EQUIVOCI E STRUMENTALIZZAZIONI.

Marco Tosatti

Interveniamo per fatto personale. Un amico mi ha segnalato, provvidenzialmente, questo articolo, che riproduciamo.

“Sarebbe stato Marco Tosatti, il vaticanista de La verità, a convincere l’ex nunzio apostolico a Washington Carlo Maria Viganò a redigere un documento per denunciare Papa Francesco I, colpevole secondo il monsignore di avere «coperto» per cinque anni il cardinale McCarrick, poi travolto dallo scandalo degli abusi sessuali su seminaristi e giovani sacerdoti.

L’offerta di aiuto del vaticanista

È stato lo stesso Tosatti a raccontare all’agenzia di stampa Associated Press com’è andata. Tosatti ha parlato con monsignor Viganò e ascoltato il suo racconto, lo ha persuaso a renderlo pubblico e si è offerto di aiutarlo a scrivere e correggere le 11 pagine del documento che poi l’ex nunzio ha dato ai media nel giorno in cui Bergoglio rientrava da Dublino dopo il viaggio in Irlanda durante il quale ha chiesto perdono alla comunità irlandese per le gravi colpe della Chiesa cattolica in tema di pedofilia, altro scandalo questo, dopo quello americano, venuto alla luce recentemente.

Il documento scritto nel salone di casa Tosatti

Tosatti racconta che i due, lui e l’arcivescovo, si sono seduti fianco a fianco su un tavolo di legno nel salotto del giornalista e hanno lavorato per tre ore piene il 22 agosto al fine d produrre le 11 pagine che stanno colpendo duramente la Chiesa e in particolare la figura del Pontefice, peraltro il primo che abbia davvero alzato il velo sugli scandali americano e irlandese.

La telefonata per incontrarsi

Tosatti ha dichiarato all’Associated Press che Vigano, di cui non è amico ma che aveva conosciuto in precedenza, lo aveva chiamato poche settimane prima per chiedere di incontrarsi. Voleva incontrarlo per raccontargli le vicende che sono diventate la base della sua testimonianza contro il Papa. Le accuse di Viganò hanno messo in crisi il papato di cinque anni di Francesco. ma la rivelazione di Tosatti, del suo aiuto a Viganò nello scrivere il memoriale, è a sua volta clamorosa”.

Qui sotto trovate l’originale dell’articolo scritto dalla collega Nicole Winfield:

ROME (AP) — An Italian journalist who says he helped a former Vatican diplomat pen his bombshell allegation of sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis says he persuaded the archbishop to go public after the U.S. church was thrown into turmoil by revelations in the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

Marco Tosatti said he helped Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano write, rewrite and edit his 11-page testimony, saying the two sat side-by-side at a wooden table in Tosatti’s living room for three hours on Aug. 22.

Tosatti, a leading Italian critic of Francis, told The Associated Press that Vigano had called him a few weeks ago out of the blue asking to meet, and then proceeded to tell him the information that became the basis of the testimony.

Vigano’s document alleges that Francis knew of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct starting in 2013, but rehabilitated him from sanctions that Pope Benedict XVI had imposed. The claims have shaken Francis’ five-year papacy.

Vigano called for Francis to resign over what he said was complicity in covering up McCarrick’s crimes. There is ample evidence, however, that the Vatican under Benedict and St. John Paul II also covered up that information, and that any sanctions Benedict imposed were never enforced.

Vigano has kept largely quiet since the bombshell testimony Sunday, and his whereabouts are unknown. As a result, Tosatti’s reconstruction provides the only insight into how the document came about.

Tosatti, a longtime correspondent for Italian daily La Stampa but who now writes largely for more conservative blogs and newspapers, said after their initial meeting a few weeks ago, Vigano said he wasn’t prepared to go public. They had been acquaintances, not friends, and Vigano said he needed to settle some personal matters before proceeding.

But Tosatti said he called him after the Pennsylvania grand jury report published Aug. 15 alleged some 300 priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses abused more than 1,000 children over the past 70 years, and that a sequence of bishops had covered it up.

Tosatti said he told Vigano: “I think that if you want to say something, now is the moment, because everything is going upside-down in the United States. He said ‘OK.’”

The two then met at Tosatti’s Rome apartment. Initially, Tosatti thought Vigano would give him an interview, but then Vigano decided to put his thoughts on paper.

“He had prepared some kind of a draft of a document and he sat here by my side,” Tosatti told the AP from behind his desk, pointing to the wooden chair to his right. “I told him that we had to work on it really because it was not in a journalistic style.”

Tosatti said he persuaded Vigano to cut claims that couldn’t be substantiated or documented “because it had to be absolutely waterproof.” Tosatti said Vigano was “deadly serious” the whole time, and that both emerged physically and emotionally exhausted.

Tosatti said Vigano was well aware of the implications of the document and what it took for a Holy See diplomat to reveal secrets he had kept for years.

“They are brought up to die silent,” Tosatti said of Holy See diplomats. “So what he was doing, what he was going to do, was something absolutely against his nature.”

But he said Vigano felt compelled to publish out of a sense of duty to the Catholic Church and to clear his conscience.

“He enjoys a good health but 77 is an age where you start preparing yourself … he couldn’t have a clear conscience unless he spoke,” Tosatti said.

Document in hand, Tosatti then set out to find publications willing to publish it in its entirety: the small Italian daily La Verita, the English-language National Catholic Register and LifeSiteNews and the Spanish online site InfoVaticana.

All are conservative or ultraconservative media that have been highly critical of Francis’ mercy-over-morals papacy.

The English and Spanish publications translated the Italian document and all agreed on a Sunday morning embargo, coinciding with the second and final day of Francis’ trip to Ireland, where the Catholic church’s sex abuse and cover-up scandal dominated his trip.

Tosatti said Vigano didn’t tell him where he was going after the article came out, knowing that the world’s media would be clamoring to speak with him.

As Tosatti accompanied Vigano to his door, he bent down to kiss Vigano’s ring — a sign of respect for Catholic bishops.

“He tried to say ‘No.’ I told him ’It’s not for you, it’s for the role that you (play) that I do it,’” Tosatti said. “He didn’t say anything. He went away, but he was crying.”

Temo che la collega del Corriere abbia tradotto con una certa fretta e imprecisione.

Primo: non sono il vaticanista de La Verità.

Secondo: non ho convinto assolutamente nessuno a fare niente. Mons. Viganò ha preso contatto con me perché voleva far sapere delle cose pubblicamente, e voleva farlo – inizialmente – con un’intervista. Dopo il primo contatto, mi sono limitato a fargli notare che l’uscita del rapporto del Grand Jury di Pennsylvania andava a toccare i temi di cui voleva parlare, e che forse era questo il momento opportuno per la sua iniziativa.

Terzo: Tantomeno ho “persuaso” a rendere pubblico il documento. E il mio contributo è stato quello di un editing professionale; cioè abbiamo lavorato sulla bozza, il cui materiale era integralmente del Nunzio, per verificare che fosse scorrevole e giornalisticamente utilizzabile.

Quarto: Temo di dover smentire che la mia partecipazione abbia qualche cosa di clamoroso. Probabilmente se si fosse deciso di fare un’intervista, il mio apporto sarebbe stato ancora maggiore, perché avrei posto delle domande; cosa che evidentemente non poteva avvenire in un documento-testimonianza.

Quinto: la scelta del tempo di uscita è stata condizionata dal fatto che mons. Viganò desiderava che il documento fosse pubblicato, oltre che in italiano, in spagnolo e inglese. Questo ha comportato qualche giorno di attesa per le traduzioni; e da mercoledì – data in cui il testo base italiano è stato finito – a domenica mattina sono passati solo tre giorni.

Sesto: è straordinario che anche questa circostanza – il fatto che la persona che doveva fare l’intervista abbia contribuito all’editing della testimonianza – sia stata utilizzata da qualcuno in maniera strumentale cercare di gettare discredito su questa operazione di chiarezza e di coraggio compiuta da mons. Viganò. Direi che lo si può interpretate come un segno di disperazione di quanti cercano di distrarre da un silenzio e da un rifiuto di dare risposte che sta diventando molto pesante per molti cattolici.

