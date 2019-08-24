BIG SHOT: WHY DO THEY ONLY WANT “YES MEN” IN POWER?

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, while one of the most tragic and exhilarating comedies in the Italian political history of this century is being unraveled, Pezzo Grosso showed up from the holiday retreat in which he restores his tired limbs with a general reflection on the mood of the Italians and of those pulling the strings of the theater. Meanwhile, we have seen photos of a political man – Renzi – who had sworn and perjured to return to private life after the referendum, what he did not do; and with whom do we see him? With Francesco Occhetta sj. I ask, talking about the use of religion for political purposes: is a Jesuit worth more or less than a rosary? And as for the list made by Pezzo Grosso, we could add: George Pell who was commissioned by the Pontiff to bring order to the Vatican finances: IOR, Apsa, Propganda Fide, and the most powerful, rich and beyond any control the Economic Section of the Secretariat of State. Where is he now? In prison, after a Kafka-Stalinist trial, where the witness considered convincing is also the only accuser, the complainant … Pure coincidences, of course.

And here comes Pezzo Grosso:

Dear Tosatti, reading the political events of these days, I made a simple reflection. The government of a power structure (whether it be a state, the Church, a powerful international institution, etc.) must be managed by a “manageable”, manoeuvrable, blackmailable person.

Or this person must be ready to be “taken out”; in multiple ways: the Kennedy model, the Benedict XVI model, etc.

The world does not want strong rulers in history, it fears them. First he seems to want them, to worship them; then he fears them more and more.

I do not make evangelical references, nor do I go into Roman history thinking of Caesar, and I carefully avoid any reference to Mussolini.

I limit myself to Italian history in the post-war period. As a strong man Fanfani imposed himself. Done out. Craxi. Idem. Berlusconi, ditto. Renzi, idem. Salvini, idem. Who do they want in power? Prodi. Monti, Letta. People who respond: “yes, of course it’s fine”, even before hearing what is being asked.

Or, in the Church, people like “the current” who blindly obeys the enemies of the Church? “We don’t want him to rule over us …”.

Have you heard this before?

PG

