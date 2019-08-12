GUERRA A GPII. NOVENA DEGLI STUDENTI, SETTIMO GIORNO. IN QUATTRO LINGUE

Marco Tosatti

Cari Stilumcuriali, come promesso offriamo anche oggi i testi di meditazione e preghiera per la settima giornata della Novena indetta dagli Studenti dell’Istituto Giovanni Paolo II.

Da domani sono in viaggio, e quindi per una settimana circa Stilum Curiae sarà a presenza alternata…Il che vale anche per i commenti.

Settimo giorno (12 di agosto)

Parte dell’omelia del Papa Benedetto XVI nella Beatificazione di Giovanni Paolo II:

“Beati quelli che non hanno visto e hanno creduto!” (Gv 20,29). Nel Vangelo di oggi Gesù pronuncia questa beatitudine: la beatitudine della fede. Essa ci colpisce in modo particolare, perché siamo riuniti proprio per celebrare una Beatificazione, e ancora di più perché oggi è stato proclamato Beato un Papa, un Successore di Pietro, chiamato a confermare i fratelli nella fede. Giovanni Paolo II è beato per la sua fede, forte e generosa, apostolica. E subito ricordiamo quell’altra beatitudine: “Beato sei tu, Simone, figlio di Giona, perché né carne né sangue te lo hanno rivelato, ma il Padre mio che è nei cieli” (Mt 16,17). Che cosa ha rivelato il Padre celeste a Simone? Che Gesù è il Cristo, il Figlio del Dio vivente. Per questa fede Simone diventa “Pietro”, la roccia su cui Gesù può edificare la sua Chiesa. La beatitudine eterna di Giovanni Paolo II, che oggi la Chiesa ha la gioia di proclamare, sta tutta dentro queste parole di Cristo: “Beato sei tu, Simone” e “Beati quelli che non hanno visto e hanno creduto!”. La beatitudine della fede, che anche Giovanni Paolo II ha ricevuto in dono da Dio Padre, per l’edificazione della Chiesa di Cristo.

Preghiera a San Giovanni Paolo II:

Beato te, caro Papa Giovanni Paolo II, perché hai creduto!

Continua, ti imploriamo, a sostenere dal cielo la fede del popolo di Dio e continua a vegliare sull’Istituto Giovanni Paolo II.

Carissimo San Giovanni Paolo II, ti ringraziamo per tutto quello che ci hai dato e per tutto quello che continuiamo a ricevere per la tua intercessione. Ti ringraziamo per essere testimone della misericordia del nostro Padre celeste. Ti ringraziamo per essere un vero amico e discepolo di Gesù che rivela pienamente l’uomo all’uomo stesso e per essere un eloquente strumento dello Spirito Santo, avendo affidato tutto a Maria, la sposa del Santo Spirito: Totus Tuus.

Finiamo con una preghiera di abbandono a nostra madre:

O Madre, che conosci le sofferenze

e le speranze della Chiesa e del mondo,

assisti i tuoi figli nelle quotidiane prove

che la vita riserva a ciascuno

e fa’ che, grazie all’impegno di tutti,

le tenebre non prevalgano sulla luce.

A Te, aurora della salvezza, consegniamo

tutti gli uomini scoprano Cristo,

il nostro cammino nel nuovo Millennio,

perché sotto la tua guida

luce del mondo ed unico Salvatore,

che regna col Padre e lo Spirito Santo

nei secoli dei secoli. Amen.

Septième jour, neuvaine à Saint Jean Paul II. (12 Août)

Béatification du serviteur de Dieu Jean-Paul II. Homélie du Pape Benoît XVI:

«Heureux ceux qui n’ont pas vu et qui ont cru.» (Jn20,29). Dans l’Évangile d’aujourd’hui, Jésus prononce cette béatitude : la béatitude de la foi. Elle nous frappe de façon particulière parce que nous sommes justement réunis pour célébrer une béatification, et plus encore parce qu’aujourd’hui a été proclamé bienheureux un Pape, un Successeur de Pierre, appelé à confirmer ses frères dans la foi. Jean-Paul II est bienheureux pour sa foi, forte et généreuse, apostolique. Et, tout de suite, nous vient à l’esprit cette autre béatitude : «Tu es heureux, Simon fils de Jonas, car cette révélation t’est venue, non de la chair et du sang, mais de mon Père qui est dans les cieux» (Mt 16, 17). Qu’a donc révélé le Père céleste à Simon? Que Jésus est le Christ, le Fils du Dieu vivant. Grâce à cette foi, Simon devient «Pierre», le rocher sur lequel Jésus peut bâtir son Église. La béatitude éternelle de Jean-Paul II, qu’aujourd’hui l’Église a la joie de proclamer, réside entièrement dans ces paroles du Christ: «Tu es heureux, Simon» et «Heureux ceux qui n’ont pas vu et qui ont cru.». La béatitude de la foi, que Jean-Paul II

aussi a reçue en don de Dieu le Père, pour l’édification de l’Église du Christ.

Prière à saint Jean Paul II

Béni sois-tu, bien-aimé Pape Jean-Paul II, car tu as cru ! Nous te demandons de continuer à soutenir du ciel la foi du peuple de Dieu et à veiller sur l’Institut Jean-Paul II.

Cher Saint Jean Paul II, nous te remercions pour tout ce que tu nous as donné et pour tout ce que nous continuons à recevoir par ton intercession. Nous te remercions d’être témoin de la miséricorde de notre Père céleste, d’être un véritable ami et disciple de Jésus qui révèle pleinement l’homme à l’homme lui-même, et d’être un véritable ami et disciple de Jésus et un instrument éloquent de l’Esprit Saint, ayant tout confié à Marie, épouse du Saint Esprit – Totus Tuus.

Chaque jour de la neuvaine se termine par cette prière de Jean-Paul II qui offre tout à Marie:

Ô Mère, Toi qui connais les souffrances et les espérances de l’Église et du monde, assiste tes enfants dans les épreuves quotidiennes que la vie réserve à chacun

et fais que, grâce aux efforts de tous, les ténèbres ne l’emportent pas sur la lumière. À toi, aurore du salut, nous confions notre marche dans le nouveau millénaire,

afin que, sous ta conduite, tous les hommes découvrent le Christ,

lumière du monde et unique Sauveur, qui règne avec le Père et l’Esprit Saint pour les siècles des siècles. Amen.

Seventh Day (12th August)

Beloved John Paul II, in his homily at your funeral, your dear friend and fellow bishop, Cardinal Ratzinger said:

“Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe” (Jn 20:29). In today’s Gospel Jesus proclaims this beatitude: the beatitude of faith. For us, it is particularly striking because we are gathered to celebrate a beatification, but even more so because today the one proclaimed blessed is a Pope, a Successor of Peter, one who was called to confirm his brethren in the faith. John Paul II is blessed because of his faith, a strong, generous and apostolic faith. We think at once of another beatitude: “Blessed are you, Simon, son of Jonah! For flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but my Father in heaven” (Mt 16:17). What did our heavenly Father reveal to Simon? That Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God. Because of this faith, Simon becomes Peter, the rock on which Jesus can build his Church. The eternal beatitude of John Paul II, which today the Church rejoices to proclaim, is wholly contained in these sayings of Jesus: “Blessed are you, Simon” and “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe!” It is the beatitude of faith, which John Paul II also received as a gift from God the Father for the building up of Christ’s Church.

Pray to Saint John Paul II:

Blessed are you, beloved Pope John Paul II, because you believed! Continue, we

implore you, to sustain from heaven the faith of God’s people

and continue to watch over the John Paul II Institute.

Beloved Saint John Paul II, we thank you for all that you gave us and for all that we continue to receive through your intercession. We thank you for being a witness to the mercy of our heavenly Father, for being a true friend and disciple of Jesus who fully reveals man to man himself, and for being such an eloquent instrument of the Holy Spirit, having entrusted everything to Mary, the spouse of the Holy Spirit – Totus Tuus.

With you, we pray your act of entrustment to Mary…

O Mother, you know the suferings and hopes of the Church and the world:

come to the aid of your children in the daily trials which life brings to each one,

and grant that, thanks to the eforts of all, the darkness will not prevail over the light.

To you, Dawn of Salvation, we commit our journey through the new Millennium,

so that with you as guide all people may know Christ, the light of the world and its only Savior, who reigns with the Father and the Holy Spirit for ever and ever. Amen.”

Séptimo día de la Novena (12 de agosto)

Fragmento de la homilía del Papa Benedicto XVI en la Beatificación de Juan Pablo II:

«Dichosos los que crean sin haber visto» (Jn 20, 29). En el evangelio de hoy, Jesús pronuncia esta bienaventuranza: la bienaventuranza de la fe. Nos concierne de un modo particular, porque estamos reunidos precisamente para celebrar una beatificación, y más aún porque hoy un Papa ha sido proclamado Beato, un Sucesor de Pedro, llamado a confirmar en la fe a los hermanos. Juan Pablo II es beato por su fe, fuerte y generosa, apostólica. E inmediatamente recordamos otra bienaventuranza: «¡Dichoso tú, Simón, hijo de Jonás!, porque eso no te lo ha revelado nadie de carne y hueso, sino mi Padre que está en el cielo» (Mt 16, 17). ¿Qué es lo que el Padre celestial reveló a Simón? Que Jesús es el Cristo, el Hijo del Dios vivo. Por esta fe Simón se convierte en «Pedro», la roca sobre la que Jesús edifica su Iglesia. La bienaventuranza eterna de Juan Pablo II, que la Iglesia tiene el gozo de proclamar hoy, está incluida en estas palabras de Cristo: «Dichoso, tú, Simón» y «Dichosos los que crean sin haber visto». Ésta es la bienaventuranza de la fe, que también Juan Pablo II recibió de Dios Padre, como un don para la edificación de la Iglesia de Cristo.

Oración a Juan Pablo II

¡Bendito seas, querido San Juan Pablo II, porque has creído! Te pedimos que continúes sosteniendo desde el cielo la fe del pueblo de Dios, y continúes velando por el Instituto Juan Pablo II.

Querido San Juan Pablo II, te damos gracias por todo lo que nos diste y por todo lo que seguimos recibiendo por tu intercesión. Te damos gracias por ser testigo de la misericordia de nuestro Padre celestial, porque ser un verdadero amigo y discípulo de Jesús que revela plenamente el hombre al hombre mismo, y por ser un verdadero amigo y discípulo de Jesús e instrumento elocuente del Espíritu Santo, habiéndolo confiado todo a María, la esposa del Santo Espíritu – Totus Tuus.

Se termina con la oración de ofrecimiento a la Virgen María

Oh Madre, que conoces los sufrimientos y las esperanzas de la Iglesia y del mundo, ayuda a tus hijos en las pruebas cotidianas que la vida reserva a cada uno

y haz que, por el esfuerzo de todos,

las tinieblas no prevalezcan sobre la luz.

A ti, aurora de la salvación, confiamos

nuestro camino en el nuevo Milenio, para que bajo tu guía

todos los hombres descubran a Cristo, luz del mundo y único Salvador,

que reina con el Padre y el Espíritu Santo por los siglos de los siglos. Amén.

SE PENSATE:

CHE STILUM CURIAE FACCIA UN BUON LAVORO.

CHE L’INFORMAZIONE SAREBBE PIÙ MISERA SENZA STILUM.

AIUTATELO.

ANDATE ALLA HOME PAGE.

SOTTO LA BIOGRAFIA.

Se volete ricevere i nuovi articoli del blog, scrivete la vostra mail nella finestra a fianco.

L’articolo vi ha interessato? Condividetelo, se volete, sui social network, usando gli strumenti qui sotto.

LIBRI DI MARCO TOSATTI

Se siete interessati a un libro, cliccate sul titolo….

Categoria: Generale

Questo articolo è stato scritto da wp_7512482