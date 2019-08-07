Italian and English — DON NICOLA BUX: NELLA CHIESA STALINISMO IN GUANTI GIALLI. — FR. NICOLA BUX: IN THE CHURCH STALINISM IN YELLOW GLOVES.

Marco Tosatti

Cari amici e nemici di Stilum Curiae, Stilum Curiae è onorato e lietissimo di pubblicare una lettera che ci ha inviato don Nicola Bux, sul quanto sta avvenendo nell’Istituto Giovanni Paolo II, e più in generale nella Chiesa. Credo che si tratti di una testimonianza non solo interessante, ma profondamente e dolorosamente lucida, che fotografa in maniera impietosa i modelli di azione e di pensiero di quella che è divenuta mai come prima una specie di Corte totalitaria. Buona lettura.

Ω

Gentile Direttore,

sull’ultima vicenda dell’Istituto Giovanni Paolo II per gli studi sul Matrimonio e la Famiglia, è il caso di evidenziare l’arretramento avvenuto nella Chiesa, a confronto col Medioevo, nel quale si facevano le dispute teologiche tra francescani e domenicani, sulla base di chi aveva più argomenti per vincere. Siamo arrivati ai metodi staliniani con i guanti gialli. Non c’è più confronto, disputa, nella Chiesa. Se non la pensi come il capo, sei individuato, catalogato ed escluso. E’ l’effetto nefasto dell’ideologia del dialogo, che va bene finché la pensi come chi lo predica.

A conferma, poi, del pluralismo e della sinodalità, ecco il licenziamento di professori ordinari che vengono privati per ragioni ideologiche della loro cattedra.

Cosa succederebbe in qualsiasi altra università se si facesse questo?

Quale prestigio accademico resterà al Giovanni Paolo II? (la domanda non è solo se continuerà ad essere un’istituzione universitaria ispirata da Giovanni Paolo II, ma se continuerà ad essere un’istituzione universitaria).

Tutto questo pesa in maniera singolare sul preside, in quanto uomo dell’Accademia che presiede quest’operazione: certamente non ha agito ex sese ma dietro ordine superiore.

In modo brutale o con motivazioni inconsistenti, sta avvenendo altrettanto nei Seminari, nelle Facoltà, nelle Congregazioni e nei Dicasteri romani.

Il paradosso è che si propaganda il dialogo ecumenico e interreligioso all’esterno, mentre si afferma la dittatura del pensiero unico all’interno.

Molti si chiedono – sempre in nome della sinodalità e del pluralismo – :non si dovrebbe promuovere il confronto tra tutti i battezzati, in specie tra tutte le categorie di teologi? Un confronto che abbia come riferimento il pensiero cattolico, secondo la massima di S.Vincenzo di Lerins:”quello che sempre, dovunque e da tutti è stato creduto”?

Forse sta venendo il tempo in cui ci si deve alzare in piedi e muovere verso san Pietro, da ogni parte del mondo, per denunciare il novello ‘latrocinium ephesinum’.Mi spiego. Il secondo concilio di Efeso del 449, noto tra i teologi cattolici e ortodossi come il latrocinium Ephesi o brigantaggio di Efeso (in lingua greca Ληστρική τηςΕφέσου), fu un concilio ecclesiastico cristologico. A seguito dei contrasti insorti in esso sulla persona di Gesù Cristo, e soprattutto di quello successivo di Calcedonia (451) le chiese cristiane si divisero in calcedoniane e pre-calcedoniane.

Sembra di dedurre che, dopo il prossimo sinodo, si dichiarerà superato Gesù Cristo, perché pare che l’Amazzonia e qualche altra ‘regione europea’, non ne abbia più bisogno per la salvezza, perché sta bene come sta. Intanto si dichiara superata la “teologia morale” del matrimonio e famiglia voluta dal Signore, che Giovanni Paolo II difese e diffuse, pagando di persona. Perciò siamo ai prodromi del latrocinio efesino. Allora, seguiamo Benedetto XVI che ha espresso solidarietà al preside defenestrato, e immaginiamo papa Francesco quanto sia contrariato da tutto ciò, malgrado tutte le sue esortazioni al pluralismo, alla parresia e alla sinodalità.

Perciò corriamo ai ripari, in primis docenti e studenti del Giovanni Paolo II, prima che sia troppo tardi.Tutti a san Pietro!

Cordiali saluti

in Domino Iesu

Il documento di don Nicola Bux ci sembrava così importante e ricco di significati che Stilum Curiae ne ha procurato una traduzione; il più fedele possibile, e la cui responsabilità prendiamo interamente.

Ω

Dear Director,

on the last story of the John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and the Family, it is appropriate to highlight the backwardness that occurred in the Church, compared to the Middle Ages, in which theological disputes were made between Franciscans and Dominicans, on the basis of those who had more arguments to win. We arrived at Stalinist methods with yellow gloves. There is no more confrontation, dispute, in the Church. If you don’t think as the leader does, you are identified, cataloged and excluded. It is the harmful effect of the ideology of dialogue, which is fine as long as you think in the same lines of the one who preaches it.

To confirm, then, pluralism and synodality, here we have the dismissal of full professors who are deprived of their professorship for ideological reasons.

What would happen in any other university if you did this?

What academic prestige will be left to John Paul II? (the question is not just whether it will continue to be a university institution inspired by John Paul II, but whether it will continue to be a university institution).

All this weighs in a singular way on the headmaster, as a man of the Academy who presides over this operation: he certainly did not act ex sese but behind a higher order.

In a brutal way or with inconsistent motivations, the same thing is happening in the Seminaries, in the Faculties, in the Congregations and in the Roman Dicasteries.

The paradox is that ecumenical and interreligious dialogue is propagated to the outside, while the dictatorship of the single thought within is affirmed.

Many ask themselves – always in the name of synodality and pluralism -: shouldn’t the comparison between all the baptized be promoted, especially among all the categories of theologians? A comparison that has Catholic thought as reference, according to the maxim of St. Vincent of Lerins: “what has always been believed, everywhere and by everyone”?

Perhaps the time is coming when we must stand up and move towards St. Peter, from all over the world, to denounce the new ‘latrocinium ephesinum’. I explain myself. The second council of Ephesus in 449, known among Catholic and Orthodox theologians as the latrocinium Ephesi or brigandage of Ephesus (in Greek Ληστρική της Εφέσου), was a Christological ecclesiastical council. As a result of the conflicts that arose in it over the person of Jesus Christ, and especially of the later one of Chalcedon (451) the Christian churches were divided into Chalcedonian and Pre-Chalcedonian.

It seems right to infer that, after the next synod, Jesus Christ will be declared outdated, because it seems that the Amazon and some other ‘European region’, no longer need Him for salvation, because they are fine as they are. Meanwhile, the “moral theology” of marriage and family declared by the Lord has been declared overcome; the one which John Paul II defended and spread, paying in person. Therefore we are at the prodromes of the Ephesian betrayal. Then, let us follow Benedict XVI who expressed solidarity with the defenestrated headmaster, and imagine Pope Francis how annoyed he is by all this, despite all his exhortations to pluralism, parresia and synodality.

So let us run and try and mend the situation, first and foremost teachers and students of John Paul II, before it is too late. All to St. Peter!

Sincerely

in Domino Iesu

