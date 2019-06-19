BIG SHOT: THE CORRIERE DELLA SERA CRITCIZES TRUMP TO ATTACK SALVINI. DO THEY WANT A REFERENDUM?

Marco Tosatti

Dear Stilumcuriali, today Pezzo Grosso (Big Shot) asked me if I allowed him an off topic, away from the usual issues of Church and religion. And since his reflection seems very interesting to me; and it is much closer than it seems to the subjects we deal with on Stilum Curiae, I replied: gladly! Enjoy the reading.

Ψ

Pezzo Grosso to Tosatti: will you allow me a reflection of an economic and political nature this time?

“Il Corriere in the first page, today, headlines: <TRUMP NOW ATTACKS EUROPE>.

First question: first, who did he attack? Russia? China? But what has happened so serious and important and resounding that the Corriere decided to denounce Trump’s “ATTACK” to our poor Europe?

Trump, after reading Mario Draghi’s statements at the Central Bank seminar in Portugal, which basically explain that new maneuvers are needed to support the European economy, resorted to Twitter, accusing Draghi of favoring the euro against the dollar (depreciating it) in order to support European exports at the expense of the US.

(Actually Draghi just wants to reactivate the quantitative easing to buy public and private debt on the market, thus increasing the currency in circulation and lowering interest rates even more and thus weakening the euro).

Well? Will the readers of Stlum Curiae ask themselves, then?

Friends, the Corriere does not have it with Trump for this Twitterata, he has it with Salvini who has just returned from the USA and has declared that he would like a Trump maneuver. Thus the Corriere very elegantly and subtly, accusing Trump of being an enemy of Europe, implicitly accuses Salvini of being an enemy of Europe, and therefore of Italy.

Hypothetical Referendum: do we Italians feel more likely being friends to Macron and Merkel, or toTrump’s America?

Doesn’t the Corriere realize that he has called for an implicit referendum?”.

Big Shot

