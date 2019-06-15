MALTA: PERCHÈ LA PROIBIZIONE DELLA MESSA ANTICA. MALTA: WHY THE ANCIENT MASS HAS BEEN FORBIDDEN.

Marco Tosatti

Cherchez la femme! I francesi ne sanno una più del diavolo, e forse anche una più di papa Bergoglio, e ancora una volta, potrebbero aver avuto ragione. A quanto pare la misteriosa ingiunzione di fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre relativa alla messa Vetus Ordo nasce dal Nord, dal profondo Nord dell’Europa. La rappresentante dell’associazione nazionale scandinava (che è stata una delle tre donne, insieme alla Argentina e a Singapore a votare all’ultimo capitolo generale svoltosi lo scorso maggio che ha eletto il nuovo governo dell’Ordine), che però scandinava non è – ha fatto rimostranze al Gran Maestro perché a quanto pare un prelato amerebbe celebrare secondo il Vetus Ordo. E avrebbe anche ventilato l’ipotesi di deporre le sue rimostranze non soddisfatte davanti agli augusti piedi dell’inquilino dell’attico di Santa Marta.

Nel clima attuale di dipendenza vaticana di quello che una volta era un Ordine nobile e fiero una minaccia del genere fa gelare il sangue. E così il Gran Maestro ha preso carta e penna, e ha scritto, anche con qualche imprecisione il famoso ukase.

Il che ha fornito ai Cavalieri il privilegio raro di essere l’unico ordine religioso ad aver ordinato ai propri membri l’uso esclusivo della forma missae di Paolo VI. Neanche i gesuiti – e ditemi se è poco – sono arrivati a tanto. È stato proibito ai Francescani dell’Immacolata, ma loro ormai da sei anni hanno i carri armati dei Commissari Politici in casa….

C’è chi pensa anche ad una mossa suggerita appositamente da franchi tiratori per mettere in cattiva luce il Gran Maestro, e dunque gettare benzina sul fuoco nel contesto di crisi identitaria in cui l’Ordine si trova, per incriminare e travolgere ancora una volta il carattere religioso dell’Ordine.

Un pericoloso autogol di Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre, però, perché è comunque una mossa però che ha provocato un qual certo disagio all’interno dell’Ordine. Anche fra i cavalieri che non amano particolarmente il Vetus Ordo Missae, ma a cui questa captatio benevolentiae verso il partito di regime ha dato fastidio. Non so, un fatto di eleganza, capite? Parliamo sempre di persone di un certo tipo. Noblesse oblige…

Cherchez la femme! The French know one more than the devil, and perhaps even more than Pope Bergoglio, and once again, they may have been right.

Apparently the mysterious injunction by Fra ‘Giacomo Dalla Torre concerning the Mass Vetus Ordo comes from the North, from the deep North of Europe. The representative of the Scandinavian national association (which was one of the three women, along with Argentina and Singapore, to vote in the last general chapter held last May which elected the new government of the Order), which however is not Scandinavian – has made complaints to the Grand Master because apparently a prelate would like to celebrate according to the Vetus Ordo. And she would also have vented the hypothesis of deposing his unfulfilled grievances before the august feet of the tenant of the attic of Santa Marta.

In the current climate of Vatican dependence of what was once a noble , proud Order a proud threat of this kind makes the blood freeze. And so the Grand Master took pen and paper, and wrote, even with some imprecision, the famous ukase.

Which provided the Knights with the rare privilege of being the only religious order to have ordered its members the exclusive use of Paul VI’s missae form. Not even the Jesuits – and tell me if it’s little – have gone that far. It was forbidden to the Franciscans of the Immaculate, but they have had the tanks of the Political Commissioners at home for six years now….

There are those who also think of a move suggested specially by snipers to put the Grand Master in a bad light, and therefore fuel the fire in the context of an identity crisis in which the Order finds itself, to incriminate and overwhelm once again the religious character of the Order.

A dangerous own-goal by Fra ’Giacomo Dalla Torre, though, because it is anyway a move, however, that caused some unease in the Order. Even among the knights who do not particularly like the Vetus Ordo Missae, but to whom this captatio benevolentiae towards the regime party has create some uneasiness. You know, a matter of elegance, do you understand? We always talk about people of a certain type. Noblesse oblige …

