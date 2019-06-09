RVC. OMOSEX GROUP AT THE CATTOLICA UNIVERSITY AND CARD. TOBIN TO THE CATHOLIC EDUCATION. EVERYTHING IS CONSISTENT.

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, Romana Vulneratus Curia sent us a reflection on the birth at the Catholic University of Milan of a “homosexual collective”. Romana Vulneratus Curia (in latin, wounded by the Roma Curia) is the nickname of a very important person who cannot write under his own name for security reasons. Yesterday as you know the Gay Pride was held in Rome. Almost twenty years ago, John Paul II expressed himself in this way, in front of thirty thousand people gathered for the Angelus: “I think I should say few words about the well-known demonstrations that took place in Rome in recent days. On behalf of the Church of Rome I cannot fail to express bitterness at the affront to the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000 and the offense against the Christian values ​​of a city that is so much the heart of all the Catholics of the world”. But the Church of Rome now appoints to the Congregation for Catholic Education card. Joseph Tobin, the one who did not investigate McCarrick in Newark because he considered the accusations of bad sexual behavior unlikely, that which hosts handsome Italian actors in the archbishopric and tweets “Nighty-night baby. I love you” by mistake to the wrong recipient, and then claims that the message was directed to the sister…. The Pontiff – and his entourage – never cease to amaze us.

“Dear Tosatti, allow me to mention the PAINFUL AND CONCERNED PARABLE OF THE CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF THE SACRED HEART. Today (Yesterday for the reader) the newspaper La Verità explains on the front page that in Cattolica in Milan an omosex collective was born that invites to the parade. Probably also contributions will be collected in the churches, as well as for the missions, now also for the lgbtoni. Poor (ex) Cattolica, conceived by Blessed Toniolo at the end of the 1800s and founded by Father Agostino Gemelli in 1921. It is controlled by the Toniolo Foundation which is presided over by the Archbishop of Milan, Delpini. In the beginning the teachers and professors were Catholic. A couple of decades ago the number of Catholic professors in the Catholic Church began to be a minority.

A couple of years ago, in 2017, the teachers who signed the famous “correctio filialis” to the Pope, were warned; some forced to renounce (or not have renewed) the assignment.

Now we see even the omosex collective in Cattolica. But why should you be surprised when you read, again on La Verità, that the Pope made a cardinal and appointed to the dicastery (Congregation for Catholic Education) that should deal with the overthrow of universities, schools and associations on the subject of Catholic education, Joseph William Tobin, archbishop of Newark, close to the omosex instances, so much so that in 2017 he dedicated the Holy Mass to the LGBT community; celebrates rainbow masses, and so on. Clear message: Catholic education means welcoming omosex, but not out of loving understanding or tolerance, but through a Catholic faith.

Much better is the Bocconi, the Statale or the Luiss. Amen.

RVC

