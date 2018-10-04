MURPHY O’CONNOR CASE. THE REAL STORY, BY MAIKE HICKSON. IL CASO MURPHY O’CONNOR. LA VERA STORIA, DI MAIKE HICKSON.

“The following report has summarized the recent research that went into yesterday’s article posted on LifeSiteNews. It was written before LifeSiteNews received from Cardinal Gerhard Müller a direct confirmation of Marco Tosatti’s own presented evidence concerning the Murphy-O’Connor case.”

British journal attempts to divert attention from Westminster scandal for its not following the Church’s protocols in abuse cases

The Tablet, Great Britain’s progressivist Catholic weekly review, published a reportassessing the recently revealed abuse allegationsagainst Cardinal Cormac Murphy O’Connor. It is certain that they were not properly investigated by his own Archdiocese of Westminster. Yet, instead of pointing to the failures of due process, The Tabletnow attempts to show that a thorough investigation of the case had taken place already and that the abuse victim was found to be lacking in credibility. At the same time, The Tabletdoes confirm that, under Pope Francis, the investigation by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has come to an end, thus indirectly confirming Marco Tosatti’s own report that the pope had urgently told Cardinal Gerhard Müller – the Prefect of the CDF – to halt any further investigation. By trying to refute the LifeSiteNews report, The Tabletseems to try to undermine Archbishop Viganòhimself who recently madea reference to this Murphy-O’Connor case. La Stampahas already translated this Tabletarticle into Italian and publishedit, as well.

“Claims against Cardinal Cormac Murphy O’Connor ‘lacked credibility’” is the title of the 29 September articlewritten by Christopher Lamb. While unspecifically acknowledging that both “Civil and Church authorities investigated abuse allegations against Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor on three occasions,” The Tabletthen claims that “each time they found them lacking in credibility.” Lamb says, with reference to a Catholic Heraldreport, that police did not pursue this case further after a thorough investigation.

Additionally, Lamb states that he has evidence that, both in 2011 and in 2013, the CDF ruled against all the allegations. In a June 2011 letter, Cardinal William Levada – then Prefect of the CDF – is said to have written to the Archdiocese of Westminster that “there is no case to answer.” Moreover, in 2013, now under Pope Francis, Cardinal Müller, according to Lamb, came to the “same conclusion as his predecessor.”Lamb thereby affirms that it was Müller himself who closed the case, a fact that concurs with Marco Tosatti’s own report, according to which Pope Francis had told the German cardinal over the phone to do it so.

However, several questions arise from Christopher Lamb’s depiction of the history of the abuse case involving accusations against Murphy-O’Connor.

What Lamb for example omits in his description of the history of this abuse case is that the Diocese of Westminster for years refused to investigate the allegations of the female victim according to the Church protocols. As LifeSiteNews has reported, it was not the Archdiocese of Westminster, but two other dioceses – Portsmouth and Northampton – which filed a case directly with the CDF in 2011. As our well-placed source in England has affirmed, it was not Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Archbishop of Westminster since 2009, who himself instigated the CDF investigation. Only in 2011 – that is, three years after the lady started to claim an involvement of Cardinal Murphy-O’Connor himself in her abuse – Nichols finally had his diocesan officials even meet with her in person, but still did not open an investigation. That means that he protectively blocked that investigation for years, during Murphy-O’Connor’s own lifetime (the cardinal died in 2017).

Lamb also does not clearly state why the police decided not to pursue these abuse claims further. It is a false claim to state that the female victim’s claims “were found lacking in credibility.” As the English source told LifeSiteNews with earnest insistence: “The police did not decide that she was not credible, they had not corroborating evidence.” The source added that, had the police not found the victim a credible source, “they would not have investigated the case.” On the contrary, the police took that case so seriously that they interviewed at the time Cardinal Murphy-O’Connor himself “under caution,” which means that they made it clear to him that his answers could be used in court against him.

Thus, the specious claims that are now being published, namely that the police found the victim’s claims to be incredible are actually false. True it is that the police could not find corroborating evidence – which is understandable, since the events took place in the 1960s. But the police never closed the case. The police simply put the case to rest until further evidence or information might surface. They looked for physical evidence and could not find it.

Let us also recount our source’s statement that it was not Cardinal Nichols himself who originally filed the case with the CDF, but, rather, that there were two other dioceses – Northampton and Portsmouth – who filed the case: Bishop Crispian Hollis (Portsmouth, now retired) and Bishop Peter Doyle (Northampton). Bishop Doyle – who was consecrated a bishop by Cardinal Murphy-O’Connor in 2005 – knew the female victim for years and found her a credible person. Otherwise he would not have insisted to the CDF that a proper investigation of her claims should be made. All people involved [i.e., police, as well as the English bishops filing the case with the CDF] found that the female victim is a credible witness,” the English source explains to LifeSiteNews.

To restate our initial position, one which we still hold: LifeSiteNews does not say that the claims of the woman – whose terrible content we decided not to mention – are true. For that, it would need a proper and thorough investigation, which has still not yet taken place, according to our source. Before we come to that claim, let us state that the very fact of this now nine-year-long stonewalling of an acknowledged abuse victim makes the victim’s claims perhaps more credible now than it would have been if there had been an immediate proper response on the part of the Catholic Church in England. Stonewalling raises suspicions. One may ask: what is still being kept secret or self-protective?

Our English source states that even the CDF’s investigation in 2011 – at the end of which Cardinal Nichols received a letter written by Cardinal Levada – did not make a thorough investigation of the case, inasmuch as the victim herself was not even personally interviewed by the CDF officials!

That is the very reason why, in 2013, Peter Doyle – the Bishop of Northampton who originally worked in Portsmouth and who knows the victim personally – “complained to Rome” and urged Nichols to restart the CDF investigation in 2013, according to our English source. AsThe Tabletso ambiguously puts it, the need to restart the case then was due to an “administrative gap.” That term “administrative gap” seems itself to serve as a form of cover-up of the real facts here. But what that “administrative gap” could be, is answered by our source: “The CDF itself had not followed protocol.”

The fact that, until 2013, this female victim’s claims still had not thoroughly been investigated according to protocols, is especially stunning in light of the fact that this female victim is advancing in age. Since she was 13 or 14 in the 1960s during the time of her abuse, she might now very well be in her 60s or 70s.

This very omission of these facts by The Tabletis misleading and it is even a tendentious distortion, as if Nichols himself had promptly taken the initiative with the CDF in 2013.

In light of these facts, it might be useful to ask Monsignor Robert Olivier – the CDF official who dealt with this case in Rome – as to whether he thinks that the proper protocol was followed at the time.

Let us thus restate that it was not Nichols himself, but the Bishops of Portsmouth and Northampton – who were dissatisfied with the way the CDF had handled the abuse case in 2011, especially in light of the fact that they never even met the victim in person – who induced Nichols to contact the CDF once more, in 2013.

However, that re-opening of the case now occurred when Cardinal Müller was the new Prefect of the CDF, and that was also when, in June of 2013, only two months after his papal election, Pope Francis “stormed” (by way of his cell phone) into the sacristy in order to tell Müller to stop the investigation of the allegations against Murphy-O’Connor.

As it happens, LifeSiteNews has now received an independent confirmation of that sudden event by a reliable and trustworthy source who has said: “Two and a half years ago, I spoke with someone who in 2013 worked closely in a particular capacity with one of the persons directly involved in that event [i.e, with either the Pope himself, or Cardinal Müller, or Müller’s own secretary who suddenly came in with the cell phone; LifeSiteNews knows which one of them it is]. He told me at the time that Pope Francis had called Cardinal Müller during his Mass and told him to stop the CDF investigation of the Murphy-O’Connor case.”

Since this source heard the story two and a half years ago, it is a good confirmation of Marco Tosatti’s own distinct source who himself was very close to the event, since he heard it from someone actually present at that event, as well.

Again, this event corroborates our own claim and concurs with the facts as they are now even confirmed by The Tabletitself, namely that the CDF ended the investigation in 2013, claiming that there was no case to answer.

Yet, this CDF ruling is now coming under further scrutiny in light of the fact that the victim herself was never interviewed by the CDF.

It has now also been confirmed by Damian Thompson, editor-in-chief of the British Catholic Herald, that there were “some English bishops” who were themselves “unhappy at Westminster breaking rules.” Thompson saidon twitter on 30 September about The Tabletarticle: “This report is basically accurate. I believe in ++Cormac’s innocence. But this isn’t the whole story. Some English bishops unhappy at Westminster breaking rules; the CDF intervened. ++Mueller knows the truth.”

Yes, Cardinal Müller knows the truth. When LifeSiteNews reached out once more to his office with a request for comment, the request was then declined, and with an explicit justifying referral to the “pontifical secrecy,” a special code of protected confidentiality.

In any event, Damian Thompson thus confirms the essential story of LifeSiteNews, namely that there were English bishops who, bypassing the stonewalling Archdiocese of Westminster under Nichols, went to the CDF directly in order to receive a thorough investigation – which they still have not received.

Thus, it would be good if Bishop Hollis and Bishop Doyle could and would both make statements now as to why they intervened with the CDF, and as to whether they were content with the ruling of the CDF.

Additionally, Damian Thompson also confirmedthat the 2013 event surrounding the papal phone call during Cardinal Müller’s Mass was indeed concerning the case of Cormac Murphy-O’Connor: “Yes. Mueller hasn’t denied that the cardinal was Cormac.”

It would also be helpful if those involved in the upcoming 12-13 November IICSA hearingof Cardinal Nichols concerning his time as the Bishop of Birmingham were to ask him some specific questions about this Murphy-O’Connor case – just to find out whether or not he is a trustworthy source in any of the other abuse cases. Nichols will be interviewedby Great Britain’s Independent Inquiry Into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which is the same organization that only a few weeks ago requested from the Archdiocese of Westminster that they release all their files concerning the allegations against Murphy-O’Connor.

Damian Thompson himself certainly thinks that Nichols has to answer some important questions. On 26 September, he commented on Twitter, as follows: “Meanwhile, Cardinal Nichols should explain precisely how he handled the Cormac allegations. They may have lacked credibility, but there’s no indication that the Church’s abuse procedures were properly implemented. Far from it.”

Those who are admirers of Cardinal Murphy-O’Connor should themselves be interested in a thorough investigation so as to have a strong proof of his innocence and integrity.

Another English source speaking with LifeSiteNews has also raised the question of an earlier allegation against Cormac Murphy-O’Connor, namely that in 2003 he had tried to pay some “hush money” to the abuser-priest, Michael Hill, while Hill was imprisoned.

Murphy-O’Connor had faced callsfor his resignation when, in 2000, he initially defended himself as “not irresponsible” in his decision in the 1980s to move Hill to another location as a priest, even though his license as a priest had been previously suspended because of sexual abuse allegations. Hill later was imprisoned for five years because of sexual abuse of minors in 1997, and he was then once more to be imprisoned in 2002. One of his victims is that female victim who now makes the allegation that Murphy-O’Connor himself was personally involved in her abuse.

As one newspaper claimed in 2003, Murphy O’Connor’s auxiliary bishop, Howard Tripp, toldHill he would be given money, a house and any care that he needed in order to disappear. A prison source quoted in the article said: “The cardinal sent Tripp basically to buy his silence.” These allegations were later deniedby Murphy-O’Connor, but the question remains as to why Tripp met Hill – which is a confirmed fact – and what, if true, was he trying to silence him for, since Hill’s own sexual abuse was then already known? Was Hill perhaps asked to remain silent about other people who were network complicitors in his abuse? Was he so leniently treated by his superior as an abusing priest because he knew too much?

There might be a good investigative journalist in England who could try to ask some questions to Father Michael Hill who should by now be out of prison and who himself might be an important witness in the context of the allegations against Murphy-O’Connor.

To end this report, let us recapitulate the important facts that we are dealing with here: once more we are also dealing with the foul form of self-protective clericalism that Pope Francis himself bemoans, but is seemingly not perceptibly acting to eradicate, or to mitigate – far from it. That is to say, we are dealing here with an already acknowledged victim of sexual abuse by a priest – Father Michael Hill. Moreover, she is the victim who then also made severe claims involving Murphy-O’Connor himself. When she did so, in 2009, she was stonewalled by his own Archdiocese of Westminster, “refusing” (in the specific words of our English source) to investigate her overall allegations according to the Church’s protocol, which would entail an outside investigation. Here, Cardinal Nichols and his aide, Bishop John Arnold, are to face and to take the responsibility for it.

It was then that two other English bishops intervened two (!) times with the CDF, with the result that Pope Francis personally intervened and stopped any further investigation.

And we are to believe that this woman’s claims were absolutely “incredible”? If she was so

incredible” in her claims, why did then the Pope so urgently need to interrupt a cardinal’s Holy Mass (which comes close to a sacrilege) in order to tell him to stop investigating Murphy-O’Connor? What was so urgent about this matter?

Is this not that very form of clericalism – i.e., high-ranking prelates protecting each other, at the expense of just and thorough investigations of victims whose lives have manifestly been maimed. It is also a form of clericalism that we are dealing with in the U.S., especially in the McCarrick case. Is it not so that Cardinal Nichols is here perhaps another “Cardinal Wuerl”? (That all of course depends, once more, upon the thorough investigation of the allegations against Murphy-O’Connor.)

And, as with the McCarrick case, also the Murphy-O’Connor case leaves questions open concerning the involvement of Rome in the matter.

When and how is this clearly corrupt, self-protective form of clericalism going to stop, to the extent that we can then trust that abuse allegations are being truly and justly investigated and justice is being rendered to those whose lives have been largely destroyed?

As our English source asks: “Who judges the judges?”

Ed ecco la nostra traduzione dell’articolo. Scrive Maike Hickson in una breve prefazione: “L’articolo che segue raccoglie le ricerche recenti che sono confluite nell’articolo di LifeSiteNews. Era stato scritto prima che LifeSiteNews ricevesse dal card. Gerhard Müller una conferma diretta dell’evidenza offerta da Marco Tosatti in relazione al caso Murphy O’Connor”.

Qui c’è il link all’articolo di Stilum Curiae relativo al caso Murphy O’Connor.

Un giornale britannico cerca di spostare l’attenzione dallo scandalo di Westminster che non ha seguito il protocollo della Chiesa in un caso di abusi.

The Tablet, il settimanale dei cattolici progressisti della Gran Bretagna, ha pubblicato un articolo riguardante le accuse di abusi, rivelate di recente, contro il card. Cormac Murphy O’Connor. È sicuro che queste accuse non sono state fatte oggetto di un’indagine appropriata dalla sua arcidiocesi di Westminster. Tuttavia, invece di sottolineare la mancanza di un processo dovuto, The Tablet ora cerca di dimostrare che una completa indagine del caso ha avuto luogo e che la vittima dell’abuso è stata trovata carente di credibilità. Allo stesso tempo The Tablet conferma che sotto papa Francesco l’indagine della Congregazione per la Dottrina della Fede (CDF) è giunta al termine, così indirettamente confermando l’articolo di Marco Tosatti secondo cui il Papa ha urgentemente detto al card. Gerhard Müller – il Prefetto della DCF – di fermare ogni ulteriore indagine. Cercando di confutare l’articolo di LifeSiteNews, The Tablet sembra di cercare di screditare l’arcivescovo Viganò stesso che recentemente ha fatto riferimento al caso Murphy O’Connor. Vatican Insider ha già tradotto in italiano l’articolo e l’ha pubblicato.

“Le accuse contro il card. Cormac Murphy O’Connor ‘mancavano di credibilità’” è il titolo dell’articolo del 29 settembre scritto da Christopher Lamb. Pur riconoscendo che “autorità civili e religiose hanno indagato le accuse di abusi contro il card. Cormac Murphy O’Connor in tre occasioni” The Tablet sostiene che “ogni volta le hanno trovate mancanti in credibilità”. Lamb afferma, seguendo un articolo del Catholic Herald, che la polizia non ha proseguito ulteriormente nel caso dopo un’attenta indagine.

Inoltre Lamb afferma che ha notizia che sia nel 2011 che nel 2013 la CDF ha giudicato contro le accuse. In una lettera del giugno 2011 il card. William Levada – l’allora prefetto della DCF – è citato per aver scritto all’arcidiocesi di Westminster che “non c’è nessun caso a cui rispondere”. Inoltre nel 2013 sotto papa Francesco, il card. Müller secondo Lamb “giunse alla stessa conclusione del suo predecessore”. Lamb afferma che fu Müller a chiudere il caso, un fatto che collima con l’articolo di Marco Tosatti secondo cui il Papa ha detto al cardinale tedesco per telefono di fare così.

Tuttavia parecchie domande nascono dalla descrizione della storia del caso di abusi che riguardavano le accuse contro Murphy O’Connor fatta da Lamb.

Quello che per esempio Lamb omette nella sua descrizione della storia del caso è che la diocesi di Westminster per anni ha rifiutato di investigare sulle accuse della donna vittima secondo i protocolli della Chiesa. Come LifeSiteNews ha scritto, non è stata l’arcidiocesi di Westminster, ma altre due diocesi – Portsmouth e Northampton – che hanno aperto una procedura direttamente con la CDF nel 2011. Come la nostra ottima fonte inglese ha detto, non è stato il card. Vincent Nichols, arcivescovo di Westminster dal 2009 che ha spinto la CDF a indagare.

Solo nel 2011 – cioè tre anni dopo la che signora ha cominciato a accusare di coinvolgimento personale il card. Murphy O’Connor nel suo abuso – Nichols ha fatto sì che i suoi ufficiali diocesani alla fine la incontrassero di persona, ma tuttavia non ha ancora aperto un’indagine. Questo significa che ha bloccato protettivamente quell’indagine per anni, mentre Murphy O’Connor era ancora in vita (il cardinale è morto nel 2017).

Lamb inoltre non dice con chiarezza perché la polizia ha deciso di non proseguire queste accuse di abusi ulteriormente. È dire il falso affermare che le accuse della donna vittima “sono state trovate carenti di credibilità”. La fonte inglese ha detto a LifeSiteNews con seria insistenza: “La polizia non ha deciso che non fosse credibile, ma non avevano prove a sostegno”. La fonte ha aggiunto che, se la polizia avesse trovato che la vittima non era credibile “non avrebbe indagato sul caso”. Al contrario la polizia prese il caso così sul serio che hanno intervistato all’epoca il cardinale Murphy O’Connor in persona “under caution”, il che significa che gli dissero chiaramente che le sue risposte avrebbero potuto essere usate in tribunale contro di lui. Così, l’affermazione speciosa che è pubblicata adesso, e cioè che la polizia ha trovato che le accuse della vittima non fossero credibili, è in realtà falsa. Vero è che la polizia non ha potuto trovare prove a sostegno – il che è comprensibile, dal momento che gli avvenimenti si sono svolti negli anni ’60. Ma la polizia non ha mai chiuso il caso. La polizia semplicemente ha messo il caso da parte in attesa che possano venire alla luce altre prove o informazioni. Cercavano prove fisiche, e non riuscirono a trovarle.

Ricordiamo poi la dichiarazione della nostra fonte secondo cui non è stato il card. Nichols che ha aperto la procedura con la CDF, ma altre due diocesi, Portsmouth e Northampton: i vescovi Crispian Hollis (Portsmouth, ora in pensione) e Peter Doyle (Northampton). Il vescovo Doyle, consacrato vescovo da Murphy O’Connor nel 2005 ha conosciuto la donna vittima per anni e l’ha trovata una persona credibile. Altrimenti non avrebbe insistito con la CDF affinché fosse aperta un’indagine appropriata: “Tutte le persone coinvolte (la polizia e i vescovi che si sono rivolti alla CDF) hanno trovato che la donna fosse un testimone credibile” ha detto la fonte a LifeSiteNews.

Per chiarire qual è la nostra posizione: LifeSiteNews non dice che le accuse della donna – il cui contenuto terribile abbiamo deciso di non pubblicare – sono vere. Per questo ci vorrebbe una completa e approfondita indagine, che ancora non ha avuto luogo, secondo la nostra fonte. Prima di giungere a quell’affermazione, diciamo però che il fatto stesso di un’ostruzione lunga nove anni per una vittima riconosciuta di abusi rende forse ora le accuse della vittima più credibili che se ci fosse stata una risposta immediata e appropriata da parte della Chiesa cattolica in Inghilterra. L’ostruzione fa nascere sospetti. Uno si chiede: che cosa ancora si cerca di tenere nascosto, o di proteggere?

La nostra fonte inglese afferma che persino l’indagine della CDF nel 2011 – alla fine della quale il card. Nichols ricevette una lettera del card. Levada – non compì un’indagine profonda del caso, tanto che la vittima stessa non fu mai neanche sentita personalmente dagli ufficiali della CDF!.

Questo è proprio il motivo per cui, nel 2013, Peter Doyle, vescovo di Northampton che aveva lavorato originariamente a Portsmouth e che conosce la vittima personalmente “si è lamentato con Roma” e ha esortato Nichols a far ripartire l’indagine nel 2013, secondo la nostra fonte inglese. Come The Tablet scrive ambiguamente, la necessità di riaprire il caso fu dovuto a un “gap amministrativo”. Il termine “gap amministrativo” sembra in se stesso servire come forma di copertura dei fatti reali. Ma quale potesse essere il “gap amministrativo” lo spiega la nostra fonte: “La CDF stessa non ha seguito il protocollo”.

Il fatto che fino al 2013, le accuse della donna vittima non siano state investigate accuratamente secondo il protocollo è particolarmente sorprendente alla luce del fatto che questa donna vittima sta diventando anziana. Dal momento che aveva 13 o 14 anni negli anni ’60 al tempo dell’abuso, potrebbe bene ora essere nei suoi sessanta o settant’anni.

La semplice omissione di questi fatti da parte di The Tablet è fuorviante ed è persino una distorsione tendenziosa, come se Nichols stesso avesse preso prontamente l’iniziativa con la CDF nel 2013. Alla luce di questi fatti potrebbe essere utile chiede a mons. Robert Olivier – l’ufficiale della CDF che si è occupato di questo caso a Roma – se pensa che il protocollo corretto sia stato seguito all’epoca.

Torniamo a ricordare che non è stato Nichols, ma il vescovo di Portsmouth e quello di Northampton – che non erano contenti del modo in cui la CDF aveva gestito il caso di abusi nel 2011, specialmente alla luce del fatto che non aveva mai sentito l’interessata – che hanno spinto Nichols a contattare la CDF una volta di più nel 2013.

Comunque la riapertura del caso è avvenuta quando il card. Müller era il nuovo prefetto della CDF, e fu anche allora quando nel giugno 2013, solo due mesi dopo la sua elezione papale, papa Francesco ha “investito” (col suo telefono cellulare) la sacrestia così da dire a Müller di fermare l’indagine delle accuse contro Murphy O’Connor.

E capita che LifeSiteNews abbia ricevuto una conferma indipendente di quell’evento improvviso da una fonte affidabile e credibile che ci ha detto: “Due anni e mezzo fa ho parlato con qualcuno che nel 2013 lavorava strettamente in una posizione particolare con una delle persone direttamente coinvolte in quell’evento (o il Papa stesso, o il cardinale, o il segetario; LifeSiteNews sa chi). Mi ha detto che all’epoca il Papa aveva chiamato il card. Müller durante la sua messa e gli aveva detto di fermare l’indagine sul caso Murphy O’Connor”.

Dal momento che questa fonte ha udito la storia due anni e mezzo fa, è una buona conferma della fonte indipendente e propria di Marco Tosatti, che era anch’essa molto vicina all’evento, dal momento che l’aveva saputo da uno dei protagonisti.

Di nuovo, questo evento rinforza la nostra affermazione e collima con i fatti così come sono confermati da The Tablet stesso, e cioè che la CDF ha chiuso l’indagine nel 2013, sostenendo che non c’era nessun caso a cui rispondere.

Tuttavia ora il giudizio della CDF è messo sotto ulteriore scrutinio alla luce del fatto che la vittima non fu mai sentita dalla CDF.

È stato anche confermato da Damian Thompson, direttore del Catholic Herald, che c’erano “alcuni vescovi inglesi” che non erano essi stessi “felici del fatto che Westminster rompesse le regole”, Thompson ha detto su Twitter il 30 settembre sull’articolo di The Tablet: “Questo articolo è fondamentalmente accurato. Credo nell’innocenza di Cormac. Ma questa non è tutta la storia. Alcuni vescovi inglesi sono scontenti perché Westminster ha infranto le regole. La CDF è intervenuta. Mueller sa la verità”.

Sì, il card. Müller sa la verità. Quando LifeSiteNews ha contattato una volta di più il suo ufficio chiedendo un commento, la richiesta è stata declinata e con la giustificazione esplicita che si riferiva al “Segreto Pontificio” , un codice speciale di confidenzialità protetta. Comunque Damian Thompson conferma l’essenza del reportage di LifeSiteNews, e cioè che c’erano due vescovi inglesi che superando l’ostruzione dell’arcidiocesi di Westminster sotto Nichols sono andati alla CDF direttamente per ottenere un’inchiesta completa – che non hanno ancora avuto.

Così sarebbe bello se il vescovo Hollis e il vescovo Doyle potessero e volessero dichiarare ora come sono intervenuti con la CDF, e se sono rimasti soddisfatti del giudizio della CDF.

In più Damian Thompson ha confermato anche che l’evento del 2013 relativo alla telefonata del papa durante la messa del card. Müller davvero riguardava il caso di Cormac Murphy O’Connor: “Sì. Mueller non ha smentito che il cardinale fosse Cormac”.

Sarebbe anche utile se quelli coinvolti nell’audizione dell’ IICSA del 12 e 13 novembre prossimi relativi al suo periodo come vescovo di Birmingham gli ponessero domande specifiche sul caso Murphy O’Connor – giusto per capire se è una fonte affidabile in qualsiasi altro caso di abusi. Vichol sarà sentito dall’Inchiesta Indipendente di Gran Bretagna negli abusi sessuali infantili (IICSA) che è la stessa organizzazione che qualche settimana fa ha chiesto all’arcidiocesi di Westminster che consegnino la documentazione relativa alle accuse contro Murphy O’Connor.

Damian Thompson stesso pensa che NIchols abbia da rispondere a qualche domanda importante. Il 26 settembre, in un commento su Twitter, diceva: “Nel frattempo, il card. Nichols dovrebbe spiegare precisamente come ha gestito le accuse a Cormac. Forse mancavano di credibilità, ma non c’è nessuna indicazione che le procedure della Chiesa nel caso di abusi siano state applicate. Proprio per niente”.

Gli ammiratori del card. Murphy O’Connor dovrebbero per primi essere interessati a un’inchiesta approfondita così da avere una prova forte della sua innocenza e integrità.

Un’altra fonte inglese che ha parlato con LifeSiteNews ha anche sollevato il problema di un’accusa precedente contro Cormac Murphy O’Connor , e cioè di come nel 2003 abbia cercato di pagare “soldi del silenzio” al prete abusatore Mchael Hill mentre Hll si trovava in prigione. Murphy O’Connor aveva affrontato domande di dimissioni quando nel 2000 si era difeso inizialmente come “non irresponsabile” nella sua decisione del 1980 di spostare Hill in un altro posto come prete, anche se la sua licenza da prete fosse stata sospesa a causa di accuse di abusi sessuali. Hill fu condannato a cinque anni per abusi nel 1997, ed è stato una volta di più imprigionato nel 2002. Una della sue vittime è la donna che ora porta l’accusa che Murphy O’Connor stesso fosse personalmente coinvolto nel suo abuso.

Un giornale affermava che nel 2003 il vescovo ausiliare di Murphy O’Connor, Howard Tripp, ha detto a Hill che avrebbe avuto dei soldi, una casa e tutto ciò di cui aveva bisogno per scomparire. Una fonte della prigione citata nell’articolo diceva: “Il cardinale mandò Tripp sostanzialmente per comprare il suo silenzio”. Queste accuse furono negate da Murphy O’Connor, ma resta la domanda di perché Tripp incontrò Hill – che è un fatto – e per che cosa, se è vero , stava cercando di farlo tacere, dal momento che gli abusi sessuali di Hill erano già noti. Era trattato con tanta indulgenza dal suo superiore dal momento che come prete abusatore sapeva troppo? Ci potrebbe essere un buon giornalista d’inchiesta in Inghilterra che potrebbe provare a fare qualche domanda a padre Michael Hill che dovrebbe essere ora fuori di prigione e che potrebbe essere egli stesso un testimone importante nel contesto delle accuse al card. Murphy O’Connor.

In chiusura, ricapitoliamo i fatti importanti di cui ci occupiamo. Una volta di più ci occupiamo di quella disgustosa forma di clericalismo autoprotettivo che papa Francesco stesso critica, ma che apparentemente non sta percettibilmente sradicando o riducendo – anzi. Cioè qui parliamo di una vittima riconosciuta di abusi sessuali da parte di un prete, padre Michael Hill. In più, lei è la vittima che fa accuse severe che riguardano Murphy O’Connor stesso. Quando fece ciò, nel 2009, ha incontrato l’ostruzione della sua arcidiocesi, Westminster che si “rifiutata” di indagare le sue accuse in base al protocollo della Chiesa, che comporterebbe un’indagine esterna. Qui il card. Nichols e il suo aiuto, il vescovo John Arnold, devono affrontare le proprie responsabilità per questo.

È stato allora che altri due vescovi inglesi sono intervenuti due (!) volte presso la CDF, con il risultato che papa Francesco è intervenuto personalmente e ha bloccato ogni ulteriore indagine. E dobbiamo credere che le accuse di questa donna fossero assolutamente “incredibili”? Se era così incredibile nelle sue accuse, perché il Papa ha avuto il bisogno urgente di interrompere la santa messa di un cardinale (il che si avvicina al sacrilegio) per dirgli di bloccare l’indagine su Murphy O’Connor? Che cosa era così urgente nella questione?

Non è questa una forma proprio di clericalismo – cioè prelati di alto rango che si proteggono l’un l’altro a spese di una giusta e completa indagine delle vittime le cui vite sono state manifestamente rovinate? È anche una forma di clericalismo che stiamo trovando negli Stati Uniti, specialmente nel caso di McCarrick. Non è che così forse il card. Nichols è qui un altro card. Wuerl? (Tutto ciò dipende naturalmente ancora una volta, da una inchiesta approfondita dalle accuse contro Murphy O’Connor).

E, con il caso McCarrick, anche il caso Murphy O’Connor lascia questioni aperte che riguardano il ruolo di Roma nella questione.

Quando e come questa forma di corrotto, autoprotettivo clericalismo si fermerà, al punto che possiamo credere che le accuse di abusi sono veramente e giustamente indagate e viene resa giustizia a coloro le cui vite sono state largamente distrutte? Come dice la nostra fonte nglese: “Chi giudica i giudici?”.

