UNA PETIZIONE PER FERMARE LA GUERRA IN SIRIA. PRIMA CHE SIA TROPPO TARDI.

Marco Tosatti

Dagli Stati Uniti ci è stato chiesto di firmare una petizione, rivolta principalmente al Presidente Donald Trump, ma anche agli altri leader mondiali, affinché si eviti un conflitto militare in Siria dalle conseguenze imprevedibili. Abbiamo firmato volentieri, e vi incoraggiamo a fare la stessa cosa. Ecco il testo:

Dichiarazione contro l’espansione della guerra in Siria

Noi sottoscritti rendiamo pubblica la nostra resistenza contro l’annuncio del presidente Donald Trump che nelle prossime ore o giorni colpirà militarmente lo Stato sovrano della Siria, con la giustificazione che il governo siriano è colpevole dell’uso di armi chimiche contro i civili nella regione di Ghouta l’8 aprile.

Questa rappresaglia militare è ingiusta perché il supposto attacco al gas non è stato ancora sufficientemente e con cura indagato da un corpo di investigazione di esperti neutrali. Dal momento che i fatti non sono ancora chiari riguardo a che avrebbe commesso un tale possibile crimine, come possiamo allora già punire la Siria?

Una rappresaglia militare del genere provocherebbe una risposta militare da parte della Russia, che ha una presenza militare in Siria su richiesta della Siria stessa per aiutare il Paese a liberarsi dall’ISIS e da altri gruppi ribelli.

Così un intervento militare da parte del presidente Trump e dei suoi alleati potrebbe molto bene provocare una guerra con la Russia che porterebbe a un allargamento della guerra con il coinvolgimento dell’Europa –Turchia compresa – e altre regioni del mondo.

Seguendo la Dottrina della Guerra Giusta, insistiamo su un’indagine onesta prima di cominciare una guerra. Ricordiamo al presidente Trump il principio di autodifesa, che significa che un Paese può usare la sua forza militare contro un altro Paese solo quando è stato attaccato. Insistiamo su prudenza e verità.

Chiediamo ai leader del mondo di fare tutto ciò che è in loro potere per fermare questo ciclo di guerre civili e imperiali. Alcuni di noi ricordano la Seconda Guerra mondiale e i suoi effetti su così tanti civili innocenti.

Preveniamo un altro conflitto mondiale, potenzialmente più disastroso.

Ecco il link.

Declaration Against the Expansion of the Syrian War

We, the undersigned, hereby make public our resistance against President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will, within the next hours or days, retaliate militarily against the sovereign state of Syria, with the argument that the Syrian government is guilty of the the use of chemical weapons against civilians in the Ghouta region on 8 April.

Such a military retaliation is unjust because the purported gas attack has not yet even been sufficiently and carefully investigated by a neutral investigatory expert body. Since the facts are not yet even clear about who committed such a possible crime, how could we then already punish Syria?

Such a military retaliation would also provoke a military response from Russia which has a military presence in Syria upon request from Syria itself in order to help the country free itself from ISIS and other rebel groups.

Thus, a military intervention on the side of President Trump and his allies might very well provoke a war with Russia which could lead to a widening war involving Europe – to include Turkey – and other regions in the world.

Following Just War Doctrine, we insist upon a fair investigation of the facts before entering a war. We remind President Trump of the principle of self-defense, which means that a country may only use military force against another sovereign country when it has been attacked by it. We insist upon prudence and truth. We refer our readers to an excellent statement written on 10 April by Patrick Buchanan.

We ask the world leaders to do everything in their power to stop this cycle of civil and imperial wars.

Some of us remember World War II and the effects on so many innocent civilians.

Let us prevent another, potentially more disastrous world war.