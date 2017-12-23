MINACCE E SFURIATE DEL PAPA. SUPER EX DA’ IL SUO GIUDIZIO PSICOLOGICO: FURBO E INFANTILE. IN ENGLISH: THE MYTH OF THE BETRAYED REVOLUTION.

Marco Tosatti

Cari Stilumcurialisti, le minacce e i rimproveri del Pontefice regnante hanno toccato le corde delicate del cuore di Super Ex, come potete leggere qui sotto. A noi ha fatto impressione anche una frase del discorso alla Curia. Quella in cui nega la difesa del “Papa non informato”. Che in realtà era una difesa proprio del Papa; gli si attribuiva nel caso di qualche evidente ingiustizia, l’attenuante del non sapere. Improbabile, vista la rete di spie e spioni organizzata dai suoi; ma così dicendo il Pontefice si è voluto assumere in prima persona ogni responsabilità. Buona a sapersi. Vediamo per che cosa ci scrive Super Ex.

“Ennesimo sfogo di Bergoglio: ennesima dimostrazione del suo infantilismo o della sua furbizia? O di entrambi?

Non sono il suo psicoanalista ma credo di avere gli studi di psicologia e l’esperienza necessari per una diagnosi.

C’era una volta il papa sorridente, sempre pronto a telefonare a tutti, contento dei bagni di folla e, nelle parole, grande riformatore ed accerrimo sostenitore di sinodalità e parresia.

Prima di tutto ciò, prima del 2013, era solo cardinale ed era noto ai più per essere, al contrario, persona schiva, poco sorridente, autoritaria. Lo ha ammesso in più occasioni lui stesso, ma lo ha detto papale papale, in Ultime conversazioni, anche Benedetto XVI: “L’ho conosciuto come un uomo molto deciso, uno che in Argentina diceva con molta risolutezza: questo si fa e questo non si fa. La sua cordialità, la sua attenzione nei confronti degli altri sono aspetti di lui che non mi erano noti”.

E’ proprio così: si può fingere di essere diversi da ciò che si è, ma non per troppo tempo. Da anni ormai Bergoglio è tornato a non sorridere quasi più: scaglia anatemi. Il Concilio di Trento intero non contiene le condanne e le scomuniche ad intra lanciate ad ogni piè sospito dal presule argentino. Con l’effetto classico: quando uno urla sempre “al lupo al lupo”, alla fine non gli crede più nessuno.

La dura reprimenda di Natale è solo l’ultima di una serie infinita. Accuse contro i dottrinari, i traditori, i farisei, i complottisti… A sentire Bergoglio Roma è la capitale dell’Anticristo, un covo di vipere senza eguali. Lutero non avrebbe saputo dire di peggio.

Ma questi continui sfoghi provengono, e questo è il punto, da un uomo che comanda, che ha mille volte il potere che aveva Benedetto.

Ratzinger infatti era sottoposto ogni giorno al fuoco di fila dei grandi giornali e dei governi stessi (Obama e Merkel su tutti); come collaboratori aveva personalità come Tarcisio Bertone o il maggiordomo fedifrago. Per non dire altro.

Al contrario, Bergoglio è un sovrano assoluto che non vuole intorno a sè altri che il suo cerchio magico, con cui fa il bello e il cattivo tempo. I cardinali che non sono con lui, da Burke a Mueller, sono fatti sloggiare senza tanti complimenti. I posti di potere sono affidati a persone fidate, come monsignor Dario Edoardo Viganò. La gendarmeria fa un lavoro certosino, e leggermente invasivo. Persino la polizia italiana interviene se qualcuno osa ricordare il dissidente Caffarra con un semplice camion vela. I media fidati, da Repubblica a Vatican Insider, ad Avvenire, apparecchiano olio di ricino, ogni giorno, per i non allineati…

Perché allora questo ennesimo sfogo?

Qui la prima parte della diagnosi: infantilismo. Bergoglio non aveva previsto la sorda opposizione di chi non vuole trasformmare la chiesa in una Ong che si occupi, male e con imbarazzante approssimazione, di ambiente e immigrazione. E allora, come si dice, sbrocca, urla, alza la voce. Sì proprio lui, quello della sinodalità, della parresia, quello che non osava, inizialmente, neppure usare il nome di “pontefice” ma solo quello di “vescovo di Roma”, quasi a dire: “non ho nessuna intenzione di comandare, io”. .

E’ dal Sinodo, da quando ha visto che non riusciva a trasformare vescovi e cardinali in burattini per modificare la Tradizione della Chiesa, che ha iniziato a tirar fuori antiche formule, come Cum Petro e sub Petro!

Anche nell’ultimo discorso ha detto chiaramente: “..e questa è casa mia, e qua comando io…”.

Infantile, dicevo, perchè già comanda, e alla grande, ma non gli basta. Come ai bambini: se non contenuti, sono incontentabili!

Infantile ma anche furbo. Perchè? Perché butta sempre tutto in caciara, e sapendo di avere dalla sua i media laici, conta su di loro come megafono del suo anticlericalismo. Sì perchè Bergoglio ha costruito di sè questa immagine: “io buono, io riformatore, io moderno, io aperto… gli altri preti, vescovi, cardinali, invece, ladri, corrotti, farisei, dottrinari!”.

Una musica splendida, per chi considera Bergoglio il cavallo di Troia nella Chiesa cattolica, colui che riuscirà a fare ciò che non sono riusciti a fare Napoleone, Hitler, Stalin…

Ma l’obiezione che un giornalista serio dovrebbe fare, sarebbe semplice:

“Caro vescovo di Roma, ma le nomine sbagliate, scandalose, chi le ha fatte? Non è stato proprio Lei a mettere il suo elettore Maradiaga dove sta, dandogli immenso potere? Ad eleggere in quella posizione, allo Ior, Giulio Mattietti prima di spedirlo via a calci? A nominare Francesca Immacolata Chaouqui e monsignor Lucio Vallejo Balda segretario della Pontificia Commisisone referente sull’Organizzazione della struttura economica- amministrativa della Santa Sede? E chi ha confermato tutti i bertoniani (Bertello, Calcagno, Versaldi, Ravasi e Viganò), nei posti di potere più importanti?”.

Devo dire che l’articolo di Super Ex, che è una giovane ma vecchia lama del cattolicesimo, che conosce la macchina dall’interno meglio di chi scrive, e che ha contatti e rapporti che sempre chi scrive non si sogna neanche, mi ha fatto piacere. Perché Mi conferma in una mira riflessione, di cui avevo scritto qualche tempo fa. L’articolo si intitolava “Il mito della rivoluzione tradita e ostacolata. È credibile?“.

Nel frattempo ne abbiamo curata una traduzione in inglese, che vi offriamo qui.

In human history and politics there are some recurring patterns, comfy and very used, especially by fans of autocrats. One of them is this: He wanted to change things for the better, but they did not let Him … If He could have done what He wanted… He had some great ideas … He would have knocked them over like pins, those guys there. Where “those guys” is always, de rigueur, rather vague. The physiognomy and the identity of those who have opposed (typically successfully) a Big Chef for the purposes of: reform, cleanliness, clarity, transparency, honesty, and via virtuosando (note for the editing: the verb virtuosare does not exist in Italian, I invented it from the noun virtù, virtue) you very seldom happen to know. Which is unusual, given that, typically, you know a lot of things and details. Even too many, sometimes. And, as a rule, the Big Chief has hoards of professionals and amateurs of the pen ready to disclose even the smallest details of his deep thought. Just imagine if they, knowing who are the responsible of spokes in the wheels and jacks in the gears of the great machine of goodness and justice would expose them to the four winds!

To this I thought looking at the cover of the latest literary work by Gianluigi Nuzzi, “Original Sin”, which brings the alluring subtitle: “The power bloc that hinders the revolution of Francis”. Implying that the Apostolic palaces are a whole swarm of moles that burrow and burrow while poor Pope, alone in his top floor of the Hotel Santa Marta, shake to hear the noise of teeth rodent the pillars of his New Church. Gianluigi Nuzzi is an Italian journalist and writer, well known as the responsible of “Vatileaks”, the wave of revelations written in three books about the Vatican. He has been judged and absolved by the Vatican court.

So I thought about it, and I asked myself: but who are they? And I did a quick mental screening of the men who have the power in the Curia and elsewhere. If you will patiently follow me, we will explore, and then we’ll draw conclusions from the survey together.

The main collaborator of the Pope is the Secretary of State. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and he was appointed to that place by the pontiff himself. By his side there is the Substitute at the Secretariat of State, mons. Angelo Becciu. He was appointed by Benedict XVI, but we can say without fear of contradiction that it is now the Pope’s right hand man. It is no coincidence that Becciu is the Papal delegate at the order of the Knights of Malta, the “Commissar” of an operation in which the smell of money and power far exceeds that of spirituality, and which will remain perhaps as a historic black spot of this pontificate.

Let’s continue. The Congregation for the doctrine of the faith. There was the card. Müller, loyal to the Pope, but with reservations about some of his decisions. The Pope at the end of five years in office sent him away, last July, without giving him another assignment, and replaced him with a fellow Jesuit, mons. Ladaria, more according to his heart.

Another central ministry of the government of the Church is the Congregation of the Clergy. One of the first acts of the reign of Francis was to replace without explanation an experienced man as the card. Piacenza with someone loyal to him, card. Beniamino Stella, former diplomat and – some say – the gray eminence of the pontificate. The second very important Congregation of the Church government, that of the Bishops, has at his head card. Ouellet, who was appointed by Benedict XVI. But Ouellet wasted no time in presenting his pledge of allegiance to the Pope; and in any case he is largely deprived of authority in the decisions of the Congregation, thanks to the action of the Secretary of the Congregation itself, Jesus Montanari, an intimate friend of the Pontiff’s personal secretary, Pedacchio. Montanari was elevated to that position with a stunning swiftness. He was a low rank employee, and his raise is absolutely extraordinary. Moreover, the Pontiff’s personal Secretary works in the Congregation for the Bishops, where, obviously, does not fall leaf that the Pope did not want.

We are continuing the fruitless search of the conspiracy that holds back the reforms. We come to talk about the economy. The Secretary for the economy, Pell, nominated by Francesco, is since months in Australia, himself embroiled in personal matters. Apart from him we find the card. Bertello, who is head of the Governorate, card. Calcagno, who is head of the Administration of the patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA); and then there was also mons. Versaldi, who was promoted by Francis to head of Catholic education ministry. The public voice gave them as faithful retainers of the ex-Secretary of State, Bertone; and probably thanks to the support of Bertone in Conclave, they have not been touched. Indeed Calcagno is often seen at breakfast, lunch and dinner with the Pope in Santa Marta; Versaldi was promoted; and Bertello who doesn’t seem concerned that the Government of the governorate is the only Italian original member of the “C9”, the Commission for the Reform of the Church. To the Vatican bank, the IOR, the pope appointed another loyal and grateful man, mons. Ricca, rehabilitated by the pope after the misfortune experienced in Uruguay. As far as Laity, Family and Life ministries are concerned, we see there an American, Kevin Farrell, recently appointed by the pope, and mons. Vincenzo Paglia, who was also rehabilitated after the financial disaster of the Diocese of Terni. We do not think that neither one nor the other could be suspected of being Fifth columns, sinister reactionaries…

Not to mention the Congregation for religious life, the hammer of the Pontiff on religious orders. Both the prefect, the card. Braz de Aviz, and – especially – the Secretary, Spanish Franciscan Carballo (he came there having been involved in the biggest financial disaster in the history of its order) are the arm and hand of the Pope. Did we forget anyone? The Roman Rota is lead by mons. Pinto, of whom to say that is true to Bergoglio is an understatement; to the Apostolic Signatura card. Burke, very competent man, but of a political line different from the Pontiff, was replaced by Dominique Mamberti, a loyal diplomat. In the Congregation for Saints there is the card. Angelo Amato, who would have to leave four years ago due to age (79 years) but that the Pontiff continues to confirm. As well as in the Congregation for the Eastern Churches we find card. Sandri, from Argentine, who has already completed 10 years as Prefect, but Francis maintains in its place. There are still the Integral development Congregation, and the Congregation for Divine worship. The prefects were both appointed by Francis, the African card. Turkson and Sarah. The secretary of the Synod is the card. Baldisseri, and his undersecretary is mons. Fabene, both of them appointed by, an louyal to, the Pontiff. In the C9, the Committee of Cardinals for the reform of the Church, we of course have only people chosen by the Pope. Not to mention the Secretariat for the Communication, the reign of mons. Dario Edoardo Viganò, another of the great advisers of the Pope.

As we know, then, and especially as everybody knows very well inside the Walls, people in the reign of Francis “you are like the leaves of autumn trees”. Dismissal may be very sudden, and without explantions.

Now we see that the Government of the Church is composed almost entirely of persons appointed by the Pope. So if the so called reforms do not start, or do not see to succeed, it’s not the fault of imaginary rowers against. The myth of the Big Chief with good ideas and intentions thwarted by dark powers seems, once again, to appear for what it is: a mythological image hardly believable.

